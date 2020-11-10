It’s Play Time: Adorable Pup Tip-Toeing to Surprise Retriever Dad Will Make You Go Aww - Video

A 49-second clip of a mischievous pup trying to scare its golden retriever dad is winning people’s hearts, having garnered over 30k likes on Twitter.
Posted on the Twitter handle Humor And Animals, in the video a pup can be seen pretending to be invisible, walking slowly towards its dad, and suddenly jumping on him to his great surprise.
"If I move slowly, maybe he won't see me”, reads the caption of the video, which has been acquired by Jukin media.
One netizen commented, “Dad waiting for the Good Boi after he returns from Night Raid on Neighbours Refrigerator... Need to sneak in slowly.. Hoomans”.
if i move slowly, maybe he won't see me— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 5, 2020
(jukin copyright management) pic.twitter.com/OTtkoMsvqz
All comments
Show new comments (0)