Taking the Bait: Clever Heron Shows Off Fishing Skills to Catch Prey

A video of a clever heron using bait to catch its prey is going viral on social media.
The video, posted on Instagram, shows a black heron sitting beside a pond and throwing bait into it. The heron then quickly picks it up as it sees two big fish approaching it. Later, it again throws the bait into the pond and catches a small fish.
Curious fact: Ever seen a heron using bait? What a smart little fella🤓🐦 The Heron is symbolic in many cultures. The sacred Bennu bird is often represented in ancient Egyptian art as a heron, that is characterized by two long feathers streaming from the back of the head. The 'Bennu' Bird was believed to represent the soul of the Ra, the Supreme Sun God.
