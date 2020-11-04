That’s Mine! Defensive Pug Protects Cake From Human

Video obtained by licensor ViralHog shows one protective, yet adorable pug spouting warning after warning once a silly human makes the mistake of invading their territory.
Silly human, cakes are for dogs only!
For one pug, protecting a delicious piece of pastry means having to throw down and safeguard the sweetness from all potential enemies - even family members.
Paw-parents, who live with cats and dogs, understand how expressive their pets can be, especially dogs. Our canine pals can sense our emotions, understand facial expressions and have the ability to make humans understand their feelings.
