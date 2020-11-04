Kung Fu Camel Gives Side Kick to BikerAttempting to Ride Past Herd From the Wrong Side

In a six-second video clip, a herd of camels can be seen walking down a road when suddenly, a biker rides up and tries to overtake them. To his surprise, one of the camels gives him a sidekick, but he manages to avoid losing control of his bike and waits to the side of the road for them to clear out.
Posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Wednesday, who aptly captioned the clip “Camel teaches this man the basic traffic rule. Not to overtake from left.”
While one netizen wrote, “Horn OK please,” another commented, “Overtaking of heavy vehicles is punishable offence.”
Camel teaches this man the basic traffic rule.Not to overtake from left. pic.twitter.com/sjkVW5dIwb— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 4, 2020
