No Pause, Only Play: Retriever Pups Trying to Seek Attention of Furry Dad Goes Viral

A 40-second video clip of two energetic golden retriever puppies jumping in excitement on their dad, nudging and pulling his paws to get his attention has been attracting a lot of views and spreading cheer among netizens.
Posted with the Twitter handle Humor And Animals on Tuesday, the video has been aptly captioned, “When you leave dad alone with the kids.”
With more than 3,000 retweets and 350 comments, the video has gone viral and netizens are drawing similarities with what it's like for them to babysit.
One of the netizens wrote, “That sure represents what often happens with Dad in charge. My kids got popcorn kernels in their ears when theirs was ‘babysitting’ as he called it,” and another commented, “That's me on the couch with my boys at 6am trying to catch extra zzz's while they watched Saturday morning cartoons.”
when you leave dad alone with the kids pic.twitter.com/OO21L2xQbo— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 2, 2020
