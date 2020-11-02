Halloween Squad: Two Doggos and Parakeet Throw Costume Party

An unlikely bunch – two dachshunds and a parakeet – are all dressed up for Halloween and ready for shenanigans.
The doggos’ costumes of choice this year were pumpkin-shaped hats, while the birdie went with a Dracula-style collar. The trio are seen dashing together through a corridor – probably hurrying to the Halloween party. No doubt they won the best costume award.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
TOMAMI is my family! Don't make yourself your own! ! 私の家族じゃ！！ まったくもう！！！ #とまみ #永遠のアイドル #とまちゃん #アイドルインコ #まるみにとまみ
