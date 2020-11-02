Isn't It Adorable? Little Bat Melts Netizens' Hearts

More and more videos are emerging showing how adorable bats can be. Like this one, where a little bat is gently hugging a woman's hand, showing its big brown eyes. Social media users have called the bat "a winged puppy" or "a sky puppy", saying that the animal is way too cute.
This bat looks like a winged puppy 🦇 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RRqbYnHgTw— The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) November 1, 2020
In fact, most cultures consider bats as animals associated with death and calamity. However, bats are symbols of good luck in Chinese culture.
