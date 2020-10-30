Icy-licious Goodness: Dog Goes Crazy in Hailstorm

A 15-second video of a super excited dog going crazy during a hailstorm and trying to catch lumps of ice is giving people a laugh-out-loud moment.
Set against the backdrop of the song “Dance Monkey” by singer Tones and I, the video showcases a female dog named Dora eagerly waiting on a doorstep and watching hailstones fall from the sky. Her excitement doubles up when the pet's owner opens the door for her to go out. She takes a giant leap towards the garden and keeps on jumping in the air to catch the hail.
Shared under the Instagram handle of Dora, the video is captioned, “Happy Throwback Thursday .... who’s going to be leaping into the weekend like this?!!”.
One netizen commented: “That leap cracks me up each time! She’s so enthusiastic!” another wrote, “I can’t stop watching this!”
