Love-A-Ball Moment Between Golden Retriever Dad and Pup Will Make You Go 'Awww'

A video of a Golden Retriever pup named Dave and his father, 'Goose', is winning netizens’ hearts and going viral.
Posted recently on the Instagram handle of Goose The Golden Retriever, it shows Dave, the pup, holding a ball in his mouth while his daddy Goose is relaxing next to him. But to wake up daddy and have fun, Dave puts his paws on dad’s head. Dad looks up and gently tries to take away the ball from Dave’s mouth. But clever little Dave is in no mood to give it away.
Aptly captioned as “A love-a-ball moment,” the clip is bringing cheer to a lot of people. One user commented, “So cute, Dave’s paw nudging his dad,” another wrote, “He's being so gentle.”
