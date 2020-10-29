Moose Fight Hard in Intense Showdown in the Middle of the Road

A fierce showdown between two moose was captured on camera in a quiet suburb of Alaska. The aggressive moose locked horns in the middle on the road, pushing each other off the territory. A bulky moose even pinned down another as the man witnessing the crazy moment behind the camera kept on screaming.
Warning: The video has strong language that may be considered offensive
