'Baby, Listen to Me': Colourful Parrot Teases an Owl

Parrots with their shrill, ear-piercing screams are often repetitive and many consider them among the most annoying birds.
A video of a parrot teasing an owl is making the rounds on social media.
In the video, a colourful parrot can be seen sitting with an owl on a bar. The parrot keeps teasing the owl by poking it and moving closer while the owl keeps ignoring the parrot.
View this post on Instagram
I love the little shuffle the owl does because he's getting annoyed😂🦉 . Follow @the_owls_barn for more!🦉🦉 . Tag someone who would like this😂🦉 . Credit: unknow, dm for credit . #photography #owlvideo #adorable #wildlife #nature #wildlifepictures #wildlifephotographer #wildlifephotography #naturepictures #naturephotography #owls #owl #naturephotoportal #owlobsession #iloveowls #owllover #bird #owllovers #owllove #owlstagram #birdlovers #animallover #animalface #animalphotography #owly #beautiful #cute
All comments
Show new comments (0)