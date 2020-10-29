Register
29 October 2020
    Cute Baby Playing ‘Tug of War’ With Golden Retriever Will Make You Go Aww

    Dogs love to play the game of fetch, but they often indulge in a tug of war as well while refusing to give up so easily.

    A 10-second video clip of a cute baby trying to take a soft toy from a Golden Retriever is winning people’s hearts.

    The video, posted on the Instagram handle of Ryder the Golden Retriever, shows the pet dog sitting in front of a baby girl and holding on to the soft toy with its teeth. As the little girl makes multiple attempts to snatch it away, the pet looks to be in no mood to let it go so easily.   

    Aptly captioned as, “Never thought baby sis and I would be fighting over a Lady but here we are,” the video is from Seattle, USA, and is getting a lot of likes.

    View this post on Instagram

    Never thought baby sis and I would be fighting over a Lady but here we are 😂😂💕 #shesmine #siblinglove

    A post shared by Ryder 🐾 (@ruffryderthegr) on

