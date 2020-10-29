Cute Baby Playing ‘Tug of War’ With Golden Retriever Will Make You Go Aww

A 10-second video clip of a cute baby trying to take a soft toy from a Golden Retriever is winning people’s hearts.
The video, posted on the Instagram handle of Ryder the Golden Retriever, shows the pet dog sitting in front of a baby girl and holding on to the soft toy with its teeth. As the little girl makes multiple attempts to snatch it away, the pet looks to be in no mood to let it go so easily.
Aptly captioned as, “Never thought baby sis and I would be fighting over a Lady but here we are,” the video is from Seattle, USA, and is getting a lot of likes.
Never thought baby sis and I would be fighting over a Lady but here we are 😂😂💕 #shesmine #siblinglove
