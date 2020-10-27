Acrobatic Kitty Takes Tumble After Perch Dismount

Video shared on Twitter by Twallia Davis, Mara’s human, shows the feline gymnast-in-training jumping toward a wall-mounted perch and instantly overshooting her leap and winding up swinging back to her cat tree.
— Twy✨ (@twyekd) October 23, 2020
Davis told video licensor Storyful that the recording captured Mara’s first attempt at the jump, noting that athletic kitty is “obviously enthusiastic about her gymnastics career.” She added that the cat walked away from the attempt unharmed.
Watch out Simone Biles, you got some stiff competition!
