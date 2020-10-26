Spunky Goldendoodle Moves Playpen by Hopping

Video shared on Instagram captures the pup’s pal Koa munching on some kibble as the ever-playful Indigo is seen hopping inside her playpen so as to move the evil contraption closer to the food.
View this post on Instagram
In a separate post, Chris, Koa’s human, explained that the hilarious incident unfolded while the pair were “dog sitting” Indigo, who apparently has to be placed inside the playpen because she eats Koa’s food.
Watch out guys, nothing is holding this girl back, especially since she’s been perfecting her hopping skills.
All comments
Show new comments (0)