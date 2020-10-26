Love Doesn't Know Boundaries: Dog Gives Kisses to Cow

A video recently uploaded on Twitter shows a passionate dog climb a wall to give kisses to a cow. He's so enthusiastic about his friend that he can't stop wagging his tail. The cow returns the compliment and starts licking the dog in return.
Amid the public display of bovine-canine affection, another dog appears, showing genuine interest in the ongoing process.
i'm sorry but how cute can you get— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 24, 2020
(jukin copyright management) pic.twitter.com/6qOoPa2iEk
