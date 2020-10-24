'Take Me Out': Excited Golden Retriever Show its Obstinacy on Bed

Ever noticed that even our four-legged friends are quite moody and expressive? Well, they do have ways of expressing themselves.
One such video of a golden retriever is making the rounds on social media. In the video, the dog can be seen showing its stubbornness perhaps for stepping out by jumping all over the bed as if the owner has taken away its favourite treat or refused to take the dog out for a walk.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Our fren Finley does a bed check. Gotta b comfy🤷♂️— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 23, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴💤
(Fondly_findley IG)#zoomies#cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/17Huekguk8
All comments
Show new comments (0)