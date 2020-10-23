Dog Has Got Swag, Plays Pool Like a Champ

A 59-second video clip of a dog playing pool like a pro is leaving people amazed and has gone viral on social media with over 491,000 views and 8,500 likes.
Shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman from another Twitter user's account, the video shows the dog aiming its shot on the pool table and hitting the ball with his paws and making one shot after another.
"Timeline cleanser. Good boy playing pool", Rex aptly captioned the video.
Timeline cleanser.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020
good boy playing pool... pic.twitter.com/AuhXwRJwNP
