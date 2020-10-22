Eww! No High Fives: Kitty Gets Clingy With Golden Retriever Friend

This video shows a golden retriever, sitting face to face with a cat it has befriended. The cat, supposedly, is trying to give the dog a playful high-five, but the retriever, aware of the importance of social distancing, keeps blocking the kitty's attempts by constantly putting its paw down.
The cat eventually deciding it's had enough of being snubbed, looks the dog straight in the eye and leaps up for a big, clingy hug, because... well, why not?
The adorable video of the kitty-golden retriever duo has attracted thousands of likes and loads of comments on Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Euhh no Jane, put aways your paws❗️I don’t want to give you a five 🐾 • • • • ✨ Follow us ➡️ #napoleon_lechat ✨ • • • • #chat #kitten #kitty #cats #cat #animals #catsofinstagram #catstagram #petstagram #instacat #lovecats #gingercat #cutecat #like4like #kittensofinstagram #model #catlover #cats_of_instagram #pets #photooftheday #picoftheday #neko #meow #dogoftheday #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #goldenretriever #dogsofinsta
All comments
Show new comments (0)