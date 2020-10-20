Can You Count ’Em? Chameleon Turns a Whole Rainbow of Colours in Mesmerising Video

A chameleon was captured on camera in a rare moment as it turned itself an array of colours in its natural habitat. The awe-inspiring creature went from red to pink to green, then to blue and on to russet as it moved on a tiny branch.
Don't miss the rotating eyeballs of the enigmatic lizard which matched the colour of its skin.
The way a chameleon changes its colours is one of the most fascinating phenomena in the world. Witness this mesmerising and beautiful process with this video. #NaturePhotography #wildlife #nature #Chameleon @WWFINDIA @AnimalPlanetIn @NatGeo @BBCEarth @WWF pic.twitter.com/O5J3Hes5fj— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) October 20, 2020
