'Celebration Gone Wrong' : Watch this Monkey Interrupt a Party and Run Away with Cake

Birthdays only come once a year, and every good birthday party demands a cake for the occasion. Some birthday parties we forget once we get older, but others are impossible to forget. One such incident is going viral on social media, where a birthday party is being held in the woods. In the video, a man can be seen cutting a cake; however, the celebration is cut short when a monkey appears on the scene - he grabs some cake and scurries up a tree with it.
Epic birthday celebration... #ViralVideo #funnyvideo pic.twitter.com/qgk9iGuxX9— Sangeeta yadav (@Sangeeta_Yadavv) October 19, 2020
