05:02 GMT16 October 2020
    Golden Retriever

    Mommmmyyy I'm Hungry: Golden Retriever Pup Runs Around With Bowl for Food

    Hunger pangs are sometimes quite difficult to bear, both for humans and animals. But when it comes to little ones, they are just really, really uncontrollable.

    A video clip of a baby golden retriever running around for food is making the rounds on social media.

    It shows a cute little pup running here and there while holding a food bowl in its mouth. The little one even goes near its mother, but it doesn't seem to be interested in sharing it with her. Perhaps that’s why it walks away, showing her that when it comes to sharing one’s bowl or meal, there’s nothing wrong with being a little selfish.

