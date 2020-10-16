Mommmmyyy I'm Hungry: Golden Retriever Pup Runs Around With Bowl for Food

A video clip of a baby golden retriever running around for food is making the rounds on social media.
It shows a cute little pup running here and there while holding a food bowl in its mouth. The little one even goes near its mother, but it doesn't seem to be interested in sharing it with her. Perhaps that’s why it walks away, showing her that when it comes to sharing one’s bowl or meal, there’s nothing wrong with being a little selfish.
Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. The breakfast parade has begun. A big fren joins in. Welcome to Wednesday— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 14, 2020
(via tokuda15 IG)#DogsOfTwitter#cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/jRSJZHO4IH
All comments
Show new comments (0)