Anything For That Booty: Horsey Tries Luck With His Lady Love

In a video gone viral on Instagram, a horse is seen demonstrating extra effort to get a taste of his lady love – but there is a barrier standing in his way.
While his caramel brown amour is standing in an open space, this lovesick horse is confined inside his stable, so all he could get is a rear view of his ravishing girlfriend.
Since "love knows no bounds", even this obstacle couldn't stop the horse from trying to play around with his romantic interest, who is standing just outside the stable.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)