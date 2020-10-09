Big Step for Caninekind: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Go Up the Stairs

This sweet tiny golden retriever has to climb the stairs, which is not easy when you have the physical abilities and size of an average potato. But please don't worry - this little guy can do it! You just gotta believe in this pup, and it will totally succeed, just give it five minutes.
Just when you think you've got stairs figured out, one tries to eat you-alive!#cutenessoverload— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 8, 2020
(thegolden_finney IG)#welovedogsusa pic.twitter.com/F5Tu0X2m88
All comments
Show new comments (0)