Sharing is Caring: Chimp Treats Turtle to an Apple

A video showing two different species, a chimp and a tortoise sharing an apple is going viral on social media. In the video, the chimpanzee can be seen sitting on a grassland and eating an apple. However, after a few moments it feeds the apple to the tortoise near him several times. The video, which has evoked 105,300 views since being posted, is a perfect example of "sharing is caring".
Sharing is caring 🐵🐢 pic.twitter.com/4oD6vBzzwJ— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) October 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)