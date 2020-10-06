Barking Mad Performance: Kid’s Dance Moves Annoy Doggos

An Indian kid was up for some mischief when he spotted a doggo duo and took advantage of them being locked behind an iron gate. The kid broke into "Bhangra" moves, a traditional Punjabi dance, annoying the dogs, who barked in sync with his dance.
The furious dogs jumped and howled as the kid danced.
Happiness 😊😊 can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.💡— Arti Dogra (@artizzzz) October 5, 2020
J.K.Rowling, Harry Potter
Because when you gotta dance 🕺💃 you gotta dance
Video Courtesy: #Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/ZmIETcIK0D
