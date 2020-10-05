Captain Doggo on Duty! Pomeranian Saves His Stuffed Friend From Vacuum Cleaner

A video posted on Instagram shows a truly terrifying incident... a stuffed toy being "devoured" by a robot vacuum cleaner.
The imminent demise seems to be inevitable. But at this very moment, our fluffy four-pawed hero appears in the shot and heroically drags his stuffed friend from the jaws of the vacuum cleaner.
