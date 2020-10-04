I See You: Big Dog Can't be Left Without Banana

A video published on Instagram shows a woman, who is trying to eat a banana. However, it's not that easy when you feel the grim gaze of....a huge and black Cane Corso dog.
The dog kept that gaze just for several seconds but it persuaded the owner to deny herself the fruit and give it to the dog.
Despite the fact that dogs can easily eat lots of types of fruit, it is not recommended to give them lemons, limes, and grapefruit.
