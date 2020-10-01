Caught Red-Pawed: Golden Retriever Stealing Dish Towel Will Steal Your Heart Too

Ever seen a golden retriever stealing dish towels and making people hunt for it? Well, this video of Sterling Newton, a golden retriever from Toronto, Canada, doing just that is set to leave you crying with laughter.
Captioned "The curious case of the dish towel thief", the video compilation of all its stealing acts shows the cute dog taking the piece of cloth away to hide it. Every time it gets busted for mischievous acts and watching its innocent face will just make you go aww.
While one user wrote, "Steal them all sterls! You're the lord of the house. You're allowed to", another commented, "They don't appreciate the service you provide… daily removal of the dish towel is vewy impawtent".
The curious case of the dish towel thief 🦹🏼♂️
