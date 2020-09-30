Tastes Like Ice Cream: Goofy Golden Retriever Tries to Eat Its Human Friend

This golden retriever just thinks that its human friend is a cone of tasty ice cream, so it can't stop licking his hand. Well, the doggo is perfectly calm, so the taste might be good - and the human is satisfied too, as nobody is really trying to eat that hand. Well, looks like a win-win situation even though it's unclear as to exactly why the doggo is licking its friend for so long.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
おにーちゃんを毛づくろい中......🙂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .........なんか出てるんかな🤔 若者エキス？ . . . . . . . . . . . . . #変態ゴールデンレトリバー . . . . . . . . . #ゴールデンレトリバー #ゴールデンレトリバーのいる生活 #ゴールデンレトリバーのいる暮らし #ゴールデンレトリバー大好き #いぬのきもち #いぬすたぐらむ #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlover #goldenretrieverclub
All comments
Show new comments (0)