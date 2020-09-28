‘Am I Joke to You’: Watch How a Little Dog Reacts When Fooled for Dinner

A short video of a sweet little puppy being fooled by its owner for food has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the dog can be seen waiting for its food to be served. The owner first takes out a good amount of food before reducing the amount. The owner finally serves the dog just two small bits of the food, which leaves the animal deeply annoyed.
Obvious reaction. Don’t be so mean. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BIlKy1RxrP— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)