F**k Off, Buddy: Angry Mongoose Chases Lion Away

It's interesting to observe how some of the representatives of wild nature behave to defend themselves or their shelter from predators. A video shared on Instagram shows a very aggressive mongoose that is facing several lions.
The mongoose screams its lungs out and goes berserk to chase away a lion that looks quite awkward and amazed by the behaviour of the small mammal that might be defending its litter.
