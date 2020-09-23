Snake on Wheel: Indians Rescue Serpent Wrapped Around Car Tyre

A full grown snake was rescued after it was noticed wrapped around the tyre of a car in India. The heat from the automobile may have lured the constricting snake towards the car.
Locals in the area performed the daredevil deed of rescuing the serpent before the car started moving.
In monsoon snakes can sneak into vehicles. Just be little careful. pic.twitter.com/C6mzWkZSLH— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 22, 2020
There are over 270 species of snake in India, out of which about 60 are highly venomous.
