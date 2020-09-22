Register
22:50 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Playful Alpaca Invades UK Soccer Match

    Playful Alpaca Invades UK Football Match

    Screenshot/Ilkeley Town AFC
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080541699_0:0:1918:1079_1200x675_80_0_0_6be6bc2dcadc1fc584c11651a69d9d19.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/videoclub/202009221080541786-playful-alpaca-invades-uk-football-match/

    A match between two UK community football teams was recently momentarily halted after a pitch invader decided to make an appearance; however, this wasn’t your typical shirtless invader - this time it was an alpaca.

    Video captured by local resident Claire Armstrong shows the weekend game between clubs Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town at a complete pause, as the brown-haired alpaca comes storming through.

    “After about 15 minutes of it parading around the farmer eventually turned up with some food to try and tempt it back home,” Armstrong, who is an Ilkley Town club member, told video licensor Storyful. “It eventually gave in and was escorted off the field of play and the game resumed.”

    Now, how long will it be before Ilkley adopts the alpaca as their new mascot?

    Related:

    New Kid in the 'Hood: Herd of Alpacas Marvel at Their Handmade Replica
    It is an Impostor! Adorable Alpacas Run Away From a Toy
    Ready for a Ride: Cute Alpaca Travels in Cab
    You're Drunk, Go Home! Adorable Alpacas Can't Stand Up Straight While Visiting Cafe
    Tags:
    alpaca, soccer, football, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More videos

    • Cinderella Cat
      Last update: 16:00 GMT 22.09.2020
      16:00 GMT 22.09.2020

      Prince Charming, Where Are You? 'Cinderella' Cat Walks With One Shoe On

      Influenced by the famous fairy tale “Cinderella”, many young girls and boys dress up as characters from the story and show up for fancy dress competitions, Halloween, and even proms. Well, it looks like the charm of Cinderella’s story has also captivated one cat.

    • Ninja Turtle Baby!!
      Last update: 11:00 GMT 22.09.2020
      11:00 GMT 22.09.2020

      Itsy Bitsy: Ninja Turtle Climbs Up a Wall

      Every once in a while, we all have those moments when the overwhelming desire to exit a place or a situation drives us to try the craziest ideas. Well, it looks like humans are not the only species that go out of their way to make an escape.

    • Retriever
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 22.09.2020
      04:30 GMT 22.09.2020

      Sleepy Golden Retriever Won't Wake Up, Even After Belly Rubs

      Our canine friends are energetic and always ready for adventures, but even the most lively doggos need a proper nap time - especially if they are very smol puppers. And we totally understand them, but it is impossible to leave them alone, because while they sleep, they are the cutest.

    • Startled Golden Retriever Scared Off by Animatronic Werewolf
      Last update: 19:00 GMT 21.09.2020
      19:00 GMT 21.09.2020

      Startled Golden Retriever Scared Off by Animatronic Werewolf

      Terp, a 10-year-old golden retriever, recently got a shock to the system from an animatronic werewolf he and his mom encountered during their trip to a local hardware store in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse