Itsy Bitsy: Ninja Turtle Climbs Up a Wall

An insanely funny turtle video has blown up Twitter in India, showing a shell-clad reptile choosing the “road less taken” to get off a grilled balcony.
Shared by an Indian user who goes by the name of Dr Vedika on Twitter, the video shows a little turtle ninja-climbing the balcony wall like a spider.
While most turtles are not good climbers, a few species do exhibit some climbing abilities.
The video has gone viral on Twitter, with netizens lauding the turtle for being on its way to becoming “Michelangelo” – a turtle character from the famous American cartoon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Take a look:-
Ninja Turtle Baby!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/TuN3BIWCID— Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) September 21, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)