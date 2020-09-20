Identity Issues: Owls Don’t Always Hoot, Sometimes They ‘Bow-Wow’

A 15-second video posted on Twitter has gone viral for its super adorable owl nailing the art of barking like a dog in its sweet, puppy-like voice.
Explaining the video in one line, the caption said, “Owl decided it wanted to be a dog”. Take a look.
Owl decided it wanted to be a dog 😂😂😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/QvvDD0ajIq— ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 20, 2020
Some netizens, retweeting the video, noted that the cute owl is independent in making its decision on whether it wishes to hoot, or switch to barking.
