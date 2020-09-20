Hunger Games: Groundhogs Elbow for Position to Get Food

Several groundhogs have been filmed in a hilarious video jostling for the best position to get some food. The rodents elbow and push each other in order to get the best spot.
These cute rodents are adorable, but they can wreck a garden in no-time due to their aggressive eating habits. However, a properly installed fence and trimming bushes can minimise the damage and make your garden less attractive to the creatures.
Very hungry groundhogs jostling for position. pic.twitter.com/7cK7rwf4XB— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 19, 2020
