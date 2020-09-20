Sunday Energy: Dewey-Eyed Kangaroo Reminds us ‘Love is Simple’ and Comes With Hugs

A video, which is sure to lighten up your pre-Monday blues, showing a kangaroo demonstrating simple acts of love has found its way on social media.
Susanta Nanda, an officer in the Indian Forest Service (IFS), tweeted this snippet on Sunday, showing the kangaroo closely walking his human friend at what looks like a ranch. Later, when the animal gets the human’s attention, both of them can be seen hugging each other like long-lost friends.
Watch how adorably the kangaroo rubs his head on the man’s chin – which is a classic sign of an animal expressing love for you.
What a simple way to tell each other that there is love to be found in the world💕 pic.twitter.com/xgxmk3Pa8n— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 20, 2020
Netizens have called the video a testimony of “true, unconditional love”.
