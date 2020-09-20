Get Up, Hooman! Labrador Retrievers Join Forces to Rouse Their Owner

We're all familiar with the saying "Let sleeping dogs lie" but a video which has recently been shared on Instagram shows two labrador retrievers with absolutely no intention of returning the courtesy. The owner is hiding under the blanket but the dogs are wise to that and one has shoved its snout under the cover to say "good morning".
The dogs are wagging their tails looking forward to the morning walk and a breakfast.
"I want to be woken up like this," one viewer wrote, and another said:"Best wake up call in the morning!"
