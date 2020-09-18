Splish Splash Splosh! Bird Having Kitchen Shower Will Bring You Cheer - Video

A video of a bird beating the scorching heat and taking a cool shower is going viral on social media.
The colourful bird in the video is seen in a kitchen sink. It is revelling in a gentle shower from the tap, flapping its little wings and hopping about repeatedly.
My bird always begs to go in the sink for baths. He also frequently tries to grab the water with his lil peets. Hope someone out there gets a smile out of this video 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lYbSgDZG8B— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) September 17, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)