Golden Retriever Gets Goofy, Funny Expression Will Give You a Moment to ROFL

The Golden Retriever, Tucker, is no less than a celebrity on Instagram, with a dedicated page of his own and a huge fan base.
After his recent clip of him making funny expressions, Tucker is trending online and you can’t resist but watch the video on repeat.
The person filming the clip in a park goes in front of Tucker, and says “I’m gonna get you”. Suddenly Tucker goes crazy and makes funny faces. The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions.
“When that extra-large puppacino finally hits. #DerpModeActivate”, reads the caption.
After watching this video, one user wrote, “That was fabulous, love the music choice. Have to go clean up the coffee I just spewed out of the mouth. It was a lovely laugh.” Another commented, “Tucker be revving his engine.”
