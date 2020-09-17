Leopard Crashes Breakfast at Luxury Resort to Drink From Pool

A video of a leopard shared by Erika Wiese, the Innovation Edge philanthropy fund's global partnerships lead, and her friend Marie-Louise Kruger earlier this month, has gone viral on social media. The video has not only grabbed the attention of Twitterati but it is being widely shared, even with the wrong location by some uninformed netizens.
Wiese claimed that a vervet monkey alerted her to the presence of a leopard on the roof of the hotel. In the video, at first, the leopard can be seen quietly sitting outside the dining area. Later, with all its charm, the feline majestically walked towards the pool and quenched its thirst.
Sometimes we're so blessed to have a wonderful visitor for #breakfast. Let's all appreciate the #leopard's beauty as a living being. Somewhere in #Africa a lucky resort guest took this video (sorry I don't know where). #BanTrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/Fmo15b3Mwf— Juliana (@juliana_monty) September 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)