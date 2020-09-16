Life Vs Death: Turtle Makes Narrow Escape from the Jaws of Alligator

An 18-seconds video of a turtle and an alligator has engaged more eyeballs on social media than the trailer of any blockbuster thriller. The video uploaded by an Indian government official can make anyone jump on their seats as it captures the chilling escapade of a turtle that miraculously frees itself from the jaws of a dreadful alligator.
After falling once off the alligators's mouth, the turtle is again between the jaws before it makes its final escape.
"Considering jaw strength of alligator, it is fantastic that the tortoise got away. Must have a very hard shell," one Twitter user wrote.
Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don't let them. -Unknown pic.twitter.com/NePsZm5REq— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 15, 2020
