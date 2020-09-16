Awwwdorable Jumbo Baby-Steps Into Vet’s Office For a Check-Up

Shared by Indian user Abhijeet Datar ,who captioned it "unimaginable", a video of this adorable elephant walking calmly inside a veterinary hospital for an x-ray has been making the rounds on Twitter.
With over a thousand likes, the snippet shows a veterinary doctor ushering the gentle giant inside the x-ray room. As the doctor sets up the machinery, the jumbo waits patiently before settling down for his examination.
Once the vet is ready, the video shows the elephant dutifully following the doctor's orders.
Unimaginable.— Abhijeet Datar (@datarabhi) September 15, 2020
I am sure you have never seen such patient coming for taking X-Ray.
How beautifully the patient co-operates to take the x-ray..@Gannuuprem #elephants pic.twitter.com/O1NDr0Q7gu
