Peacekeeping Elephant Breaks up Brawl Between Fighting Ostriches

A majestic jumbo in the wild staged an intervention when it saw two outraged ostriches involved in a brutal fight. The elephant stepped in and trumpeted at the ostriches to break up the brawl and divert their attention.
The ostriches ran towards the elephant as if to attack it but instead ran past the mighty pachyderm and disappeared into the bushes.
A massive Elephant 🐘 breaking up an Ostrich fight !! @dodo @ParveenKaswan @IfsJagan @Gannuuprem pic.twitter.com/rAcuXbqz6j— S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) September 12, 2020
