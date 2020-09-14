‘Helicopter Dog’ Soars Over Tall Gate

Footage shared on Twitter captures a trio of doggos walking along with their owner out on their property in the countryside. Despite their path being blocked by the high bars of a fence, the dogs attempt to get through. After witnessing his pal unsuccessfully try to go under the fence, the middle pup suddenly and amazingly jumps right over, seemingly with no effort whatsoever.
Helicopter dog pic.twitter.com/B5Kmg72mZL— Animals Being Jerks (@MeanAnimals) September 14, 2020
Who knew dogs could fly?
All comments
Show new comments (0)