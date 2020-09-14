Bulldog Stuns People on Street by Casually Riding Skateboard

A video of an adorable bulldog riding on a skateboard like a pro on the road has caught everyone’s attention.
Spreading cheers and garnering a lot of likes and praises, this video was posted recently by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.
It shows a bulldog standing on a skateboard and zooming past bystanders, leaving them jaw-dropped and in splits. Then it swiftly makes a turn to the next street. After the skateboard slows down a bit, the bulldog gets off of it, pushes with its mouth, and hops on it again.
The video has garnered over 11,000 likes and 2,400 retweets so far.
One netizen commented, “That's insane! He/she knows how to turn and how to get off and kick start again”, while another person said it is “the coolest dog ever”.
Skater good boy... pic.twitter.com/eOgB7wMe0X— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 11, 2020
