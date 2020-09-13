Check It Out, Son: Curious Gorillas Observe a Caterpillar

Shabani, a silverback gorilla, and his son Kiyomasa have been captured on video patiently observing a moving caterpillar. The apes scrutinise the caterpillar in a funny way, giving all of their attention to the larva.
When the leafworm comes a bit too close to the father's arm, he flicks it away into the grass; however, he is still fascinated by its moves.
Отец и сын гориллы наблюдают за гусеницей. pic.twitter.com/9WWdSkpszn— ⚛️ Наука и ее Каноны (@ScienceCanon) September 11, 2020
