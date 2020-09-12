Jumping Into Weekend: Golden Retriever Accompanies His Owner for a Swim

A video has been shared on Instagram recently, showing Mulligan the golden retriever bravely joining his owner for a swim in a lake.
After the man dives into the water, the dog follows him with such grace that can't but evoke a smile in everyone watching the scene.
The brave dog looks as if trying to tell his beloved hooman: “I am here for you! Look what a good swimmer I am”
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
There iz many ways dat you can jump into da weekend... cannonboll, dive in, jump feets first... but me? I prefer to MINI FLOP! 🙈🤣 Have the goodest weekend, frens!! . . . . . #doggosdoingthings #animalsdoingthings #ratemydog #dogrates #barked #icanteven #pawsup #adorably #pawdorable #dogdive #awww #doggiedive #dogswimming #dockdive #dogsinnature #puremichigan #doggiepaddle
