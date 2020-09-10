Peek a Boo! Golden Retriever Pup is in No Mood For Bedtime

You never know when a golden retriever puppy gets in a mood to play. In the video clip, the little guy hides behind the pillows and plays peek a boo with the owner. Every time the girl finds him, he bounces up and down on bed and runs to fro with joy.
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. 9PM but pupper wants bed zoomies. Playing w M. Don't tell D🤫— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) September 9, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴💤
(callie_goldengirl IG)#cutenessoverload #dogcelebration#cutepuppies pic.twitter.com/BdrsK3Mi5m
