Life is Lit! Video of Goats Munching to Tune of ‘Happy is the Way I Feel’ Has Netizens Tripping

A video going viral has social media users digging a clip of goats peacefully chomping on their food to the tune of a guitar. The guitarist played Christopher Walters' "Happy is the Way I Feel", track while the pair of black goats chewed their food in sync with the tune.
The viral video has netizens tripping over it, calling it a "concert for the goats", and others are envious of them for their chill life.
My kinda guitar music -- and the goats, too! https://t.co/qRUCJ0R7MO— Jo Cartmell (@WaterVole) September 7, 2020
